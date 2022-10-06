WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The 4th annual A Special Wish Lip Sync Challenge at the Capitol Theatre is a little more than a week away.

The event takes place Saturday, October 15th, starting at 7 p.m..

Proceeds from the event go to the A Special Wish, Ohio Valley Chapter.

Six local contestants, including WTRF Account Executive Nick Healy, known as Nick Nash, are competing in this year’s challenge and will channel their inner rock star.

They will face off and the top three contestants will advance to the finals.

A Special Wish, Ohio Valley Chapter Executive Director Annmarie O’Grady talked with 7News about what this event means to the children afflicted with sickness and their families.

Their lives are not like the life of a child that’s not ill and what we want to do is grant a wish for them just to give them some happiness and put a smile on their face. Whether it’s a wish that that will last a week if it’s a trip or or longer, we are just here to grant as many wishes as possible.

Annmarie O’Grady, Executive Director, A Special Wish Ohio Valley Chapter

Last year, WTRF Anchor Stephanie Grindley competed along with five other contestants.

She finished third in the championship.

O’Grady says the Lip Sync Battle is their biggest fundraiser of the year and the organization has already granted five children with their wishes this year alone.

Each ticket costs just under $40.

Just head to capitoltheatrewheeling.com to purchase your ticket.