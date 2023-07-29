CLARINGTON, Ohio (WTRF) — Despite Saturday’s clouds, it was still a sun-sational Saturday in Clarington.

The Chamber of Commerce held a party at the park with vendors, live entertainment and inflatables for the kids.

The Future Farmers of America were on hand to serve pulled pork sandwiches alongside the food trucks.

There was also a special volunteer in the dunk tank—7News anchor Taylor Long’s husband and Highway Patrol trooper Ryan Bernard, who raised money for the Beallsville Rally for Life and local cancer gas cards.