A taste of Vagabond Kitchen’s new January burger is helping the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-A taste of Vagabond Kitchen’s new burger is lending a helping hand to a local organization.

There’s a new burger on their menu every month. It’s called a “benefit burger”, and just as it sounds, it’s meant to benefit the local community.

This month, the burger’s helping the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley.

The next time you order in at Vagabond Kitchen, you’ll notice a new item on the menu.

It’s called the “Benefit Burger”.

“It’s awesome. It’s a fantastic burger It’s got all the right flavor profiles. It’s got a really good textural feel.” Matt Welsch, owner of Vagabond Kitchen

But if you remember ordering it before, you might not have tried this one. They change it up every month. This month’s is a one of a kind. The burger is topped with an egg, corn battered bacon, salsa roja, and cream fraiche.

As tempting as it may be, it’s not created to drive sales up, but to help a different organization every month.

“I love when people choose the United Way as a beneficiary of their organizations. It just shows that we are everywhere in the community, and that it’s so important for people to give back, and I love that they think about The United Way when they think about giving back to the community.” Jess Rine, executive Director of the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley

The United Way gives back to dozens of local organizations and the “Benefit Burger” will help them do just that.

The United Way helps organizations like Gabriel Project, Harmony House, YWCA, YMCA, YSS, and Wheeling Health Right.

And come next month, Vagabond Kitchen will help another organization with the “Benefit Burger”.