A Taste With Rach Gives Back: Catholic Charities of Northern West Virginia

We are continuing a special month here for A Taste With Rach Gives Back.

Each week Rachael will be highlighting organizations that work to feed people in our community who are in need.

This week we visit the Catholic Charities Neighborhood Center in Wheeling.

Each week they feed hundreds of people in need in our community.

They provide a hot breakfast and dinner and lunch delivery to those who are homebound Monday through Saturday.

The also offer a unique food pantry setup. Twice a week they open their doors to nearly 400 people. But they approach the pantry like it’s a grocery store.

“We try and add a piece of dignity to every single experience they have related to food,” said Beth Collins, Catholic Charities Northern Regional Director.

“We let them chose for themselves so it’s a shopping style experience. They get to choose what their family can best use,” said collins.

The food pantry offers a lot of locally donated meats and because they do offer the meat, if you are looking to donate they are always eager to receive meat donations.

They also try to keep the pantry as healthy as possible. So you can also donate items like low sodium, low sugar options. But will take also any non-perishable items.

“We’ve been blessed by the community, we wouldn’t be able to have our pantry or onsite meals without donations from local individuals,” said Collins.

They also woudn’t be able to function without the help of volunteers. They have a huge volunteer program. They work to prepare, serve and deliver meals each day.

Their biggest need in volunteers currenty is for people who would be willing to work on their meal route, those are the people who deliver meals to the homebound residents.

A lot of the volunteers who work with Catholic Charities have received help themselves.

“By just stopping by and hanging out, I think you get to know those stories. You realize we all rely on each other and any of us could be in this position. There is no server vs those being served, we’re all part of a community and we should step up to serve that community,” said Collins.

More services offered include:

Laundry: Open 5 days per week. Detergents provided. Hours are from 9:30am – 2:00pm.

Case Management: assistance on the path to self-sufficiency.

Food Pantry: Every Tuesday and Thursday from 11:30 to 1:00

SNAP Enrollment: Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program enrollment assistance.

assistance.

Utilities: Financial help to prevent services from being terminated. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays. Call to schedule an appointment.

Cleaning Supplies: Every Wednesday from 1:00 to 2:30

Eye Care: Provided by Lens Crafters, Anwar and the Lion's Club.

Delivered Meals for the Homebound: available six days a week. Home assessment required.

Help Obtaining Official Documents: Drivers Licenses, State ID Cards, birth certificates, etc.

Drivers Licenses, State ID Cards, birth certificates, etc. Hospitality House: Transitional housing for families.

For more information on Catholic Charities, whether you need help yourself, would like to volunteer or donate you can give them a call at (304) 232-7157.

Catholic Charities is located at 125 18th Street, Wheeling, WV 26003

