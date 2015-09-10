“A Taste With Rach”: All American Town Bakery

7News has an exciting new Thursday evening tradition to share with you. “A Taste With Rach” will feature all of the great places the Ohio Valley has to offer when it comes to food. From breakfast to dinner and anything you can fit in between, Rachael is going to try it all.

To start this series, she went to the “All American Town Bakery” in Bellaire, Ohio. If you’re a fan of 7News This Morning, the name will sound familiar.

Bellaire went without a bakery for several years. After listening to the complaints from residents about the lack of baked goods, the owner decided to take matters into her own hands and opened “All American Town Bakery” on Belmont Street. To give you an idea of where it is, it’s across the street from Gulla’s Hotdogs.

Next, the owner needed a baker. In stepped Traci Lamp, who had never baked before. Lamp said she simply needed a job and taught herself how to bake.

Lamp’s day starts well before the sun comes up. She works through the night preparing the fresh donuts, cookies, breads and treats for the day ahead.

“Our first cuts are always glazed (donuts), second cuts are everything else. Cookies we do as needed and brownies I do every day,” said Lamp.

Her secret? She never measures when she bakes.

“It’s not hard, it’s fast paced–it’s very fast paced, there’s days that it’s flat, days that it’s full, good days and bad days”,” said Lamp.

On top of doing cakes to order, Lamp is hoping to add custom cupcakes to the list of goodies they make in the near future.

They also do hamburgers, hotdog buns and pepperoni rolls to order. Just give them a call at (740) 671-8917.

