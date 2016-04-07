A Taste With Rach: Baristas

This week on A Taste With Rach, Rachel is back in New Martinsville checking out another unique place to grab anything from a burger featured in the New York Times Magazine to a frozen coffee drink that will set you up for success all day. Rachael has the story from Baristas.

In a turn of the century home, along Main Street and the Ohio River in New Martinsville, at the top of some can’t miss purple steps, there’s nearly two decades of coffee brewing experience behind the old creaky door.

“We wanted to bring something different to New Martinsville, so we have a coffee shop and that’s what it started out to be, that wasn’t enough to make it here in New Martinsville so we slowly started adding food, we’ve added a pub and brick oven pizza on the weekends, we offer a little bit of everything,” said Jill Shade, Baristas.

Oddly enough, coffee was something owner Jill had to grow to enjoy.

“Funny, no I hated coffee, I’ve learned to like it over the past 18 years. Our coffee is roasted when I order it. So it’s roasted and shipped out to me and get it within a day, possibly two days at the most of being roasted. So It’s absolutely fresh when I get it. We don’t grind it until we’re going to serve it. That’s what sets us apart. It’s a gourmet coffee it’s not an instant. We have it all,” said Shade.

Including a rotating menu featuring their staple spinach soup to the Barista Burger, featured in the New York Times Magazine after an author took a liking to it while penning a novel and staying in New Martinsville.

“It has Soy sauce, ginger, cajun seasoning, honey and onions and garlic full of lots of good stuff,” said Shade.

Baristas is so much more than a great Mocha Crush or their famous Baristas Burger. Don’t forget about pizza from the brick oven, or live music every weekend and the pub in the basement.

“I’m just most proud of the fact that we have brought something different to New Martinsville and it has continued to exist for 18 years, I wasn’t sure how long it would last,” said Shade.

Check out Baristas on Facebook for more on their rotating menu and scheduled music on the weekends.