A Taste With Rach: Downtown Grille

There’s a new place to watch your favorite game in Martins Ferry. This week on A Taste With Rach, Rach checks out a longtime favorite with a new look.

For more than 20 years, the Lucci family has been bringing a little bit of Bellaire into Martins Ferry. First Ward North has been well received since 1994 and now, the long time restaurant has taken on a new look and a new name on the dining room side.

“In the past 6 months, we decided to make a change and make the dining room more of a sports bar. I wanted to do something different here, obviously we were pretty limited on space here as you know I have a large group of friends. So I wanted to put a counter right in the middle that way if you came in with 5, 6, 8 guys you can sit across from each other and be able to communicate,” said Adam Lucci, owner of the Downtown Grille.

Despite being transformed into a sports bar, the Downtown Grille still carries with it a huge sense of the Lucci family.

Adam and his two sisters grew up watching their parents in the business, and now that they’ve taken over it’s time for mom and dad to sit back and enjoy.

“Just proud of them they kept it going, because business is tough in the valley. We had some hard times here like everyone does but they saw through and I hope they keep it up,” said Lucci’s father.

“We have a lot of regulars and I think everyone is enjoying it pretty much. Martins Ferry as everyone knows is a very big sports town and you can come here and watch whatever you want,” said Lucci.

Downtown Grille is located on South Fourth street in Martins Ferry. Take the Hanover Street exit and turn left at the light.