A Taste With Rach Gives Back: Steubenville Urban Mission

We are continuing a special month here for A Taste With Rach Gives Back.

Each week Rachael will be highlighting organizations that work to feed people in our community who are in need.

This week we visit the Steubenville Urban Mission.

Each month the Steubenville Urban Mission serves out food to *thousands* of people in need. They are a Christian social services industry under an umbrella of The United Methodist Church.

“Our goal is to get food to the families that are in need that have hunger issues in their homes,” explained Hunger Services Director Linda Costello.

They do that through their food pantry and their soup kitchen where they provide three meals a day.

In 2018 they averaged a little over 900 families a month, not individuals but families, which totals more than 2,200 people a month.

One way they have worked to better serve those in need in overhauling the way they operate their food pantry. The organization moved away from prepackaged bags of food into a shopping experience.

“Mid Ohio Food Bank coached us into it,” Costello said. “So now the families coming in go through and actually get to pick out what they want. It’s nice it gives the people dignity. They can take what they’re going go use… Less waste, less food being thrown away.”

While The Steubenville Urban Mission does receive a lot of food donations from the community, they also purchase a lot of their food through the Mid Ohio Food Bank in Columbus.

Donations and purchases are sorted by volunteers then placed into the food pantry.

“I think everybody who works with hunger, that is their goal,” Costello continued. “To see families that can walk away that no longer have to come in here, but we’re here. People will ask do you think we can ever end hunger. No, I don’t think it will ever end because there’s just too many different situations. Everyone is not in the same situation. Folks coming in we hope we can bless them, and let them be blessed and at the same time. That’s what they’re doing with us.”

A Taste With Rach is also collecting non-perishable food items this month that will be distributed to these program that help feed our community.

If you’d like to donate, you can find a list of drop off sites here.