A Taste With Rach: Good Mansion Wines

A decade ago, over dinner with friends the idea for Good Mansion Wines came about, kind of by accident.

Owner Dominick Cerrone had just purchased the LS Good Mansion on 14th Street in East Wheeling and decided he would turn it into a wine shop.

“It’s a venue to come into the shop, to see all the wood work, the stained glass the chandeliers and if we filled it with wine, what a killer combination,” said Cerrone.

Fast forward 10 years and adding food to what is offered at Good Mansion Wines.

It started small, with cheeses, then another opportunity came up to directly import one of Domick’s favorite olive oils from Italy.

“We’re dealing with the individual families, this is not the industrial food chain. The food chain is from the farms of the families to their laboratories, what they call them, in Italian, basically their kitchens,” said Cerrone.

With more than 70 imported cheeses and variety of salumis, Domick found a way customers can better sample what they sell by now offering sandwiches. True regional specialties, very similar to what you would find in Italy in the bars and cafe’s.

“It has the Balsamic from Modeno, which we directly import. Taleggio cheese, a rich, creamy cow’s milk cheese, and Bresaola, a specialty of northern Italy, which is a cured beef, lightly salty but very savory,” said Cerrone

All on the classic baguettes made by Sara Lydick, well known in the Wheeling area for her baking at Sandscrest.

“To come to Good Mansion Wines and to have a sandwich, what a fantastic, novel concept, thoroughly enjoyable concept, of dining in a beautiful ambiance, in a beautiful post victorian town home and looking at all the merchandise and being able to eat a little bit of the merchandise prior to buying it,” said Cerrone.

On any given day, they feature five sandwiches you can grab to-go or there are a few tables to sit at. If you call before 11:00 a.m. you can pre-order anything from the sandwich menu.

Find that on their website GoodMansionWines.com.

They’re open until 7:00 if you’d like to stop by.