A Taste With Rach: Gulla’s Lunch

You may think grabbing a Gulla Hotdog on game day in Bellaire is a long time tradition in your family, but one guy may have you beat on that.

Paul Gulla is the fourth generation to serve up the sauce on Belmont Street. A tradition that started more than 4,000 miles away.

“The sauce actually came from Sicily. It was my great grandmother’s family’s recipe. They’d make the sauce and they’d jar it.

It would gel up like jelly,” said Paul.

And from Sicily, by way of Ellis Island, Paul’s great grandfather, like many of that generation, was working for Carnegie Steel. But he ended up in Bellaire, opening the first version of Gulla’s Lunch, just down the street from their current location. It was called the Columbia.

“When he started out all he had was hotdogs and fish, that was pretty much it. The sides were mustard, onions and Gulla sauce, that’s it. The Gulla Dog comes with mustard, onion and sauce, because back then that’s all it was,” said Paul

In 1984 they moved two doors down to their current location, where the menu expanded and so did the clientele, as generations passed on the tradition that is grabbing lunch a Gulla’s.

“The fish, the chili, the vegetable soup, all of our soups are homemade. The staple lunch is a gulla dog, fish & fries and gravy,” said Paul. But that’s something many people already know.

Even though they sit on a small street in a small town, Gulla’s can go nationwide. If you bring in your own mason jar, they can jar you up some sauce to ship to someone as far away as Texas.

Just one stop at this historical place to eat and you’ll be joining everyone else in saying “By Golly It’s a Gulla”



