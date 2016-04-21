A Taste With Rach: Mason Dixon BBQ

There aren’t only new sights at Grand Vue Park, but some new smells. You can follow the sweet scent of slow smoked brisket all the way to Mason Dixon BBQ Company as soon as you pull into the park.

Owner Patrick Fisher’s story has so many incredible elements that go beyond the unique flavor behind his very own BBQ recipe, from serving our country in Afghanistan for six years, to touring our own country, trying out different style BBQs to come up with his own.

“It’s kind of mixture between a Kansas City Style and a North Carolina vinegar–tomato based. It’s called the original, sweet with a little heat. Sweet when it hits your tongue and there’s just a little bit of heat,” said Fisher.

And his Original sauce makes for a perfect pairing with pretty much any dish at Mason Dixon Bbq company, from chicken to pulled pork nachos!

“It’s all authentic, hand crafted, slow smoked meat–all the way from I go to the woods, cut the trees down that I use myself and put it on the smoker,” said Fisher. “The brisket takes about 16 hours, the pulled pork 12, the chicken, 6-8. The ribs are about 6-8 hours as well.”

Well worth the wait for the food, and for an idea Patrick had long ago to come true!

“It was just something I was always interested in. I remember telling my mom in 6th or 7th grade I wanted to open “Smoky Pat’s BBQ Shack” at the time, she’d say ‘oh that’s good,’ like most mothers do to their children,” said Fisher.

An idea that came to life after winning a pitch contest for his business through West Liberty University, to catering, and now a new place to call “home.”

“I wanted to come back here because it’s home, ya know? I love the outdoors, I love the community and I love this area,” said Fisher.