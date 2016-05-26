A Taste With Rach: Mehlman’s Cafeteria

Chances are high you’ve gone down the line at Mehlman’s Cafeteria. Probably picking out one of their staple menu items.

This week on A Taste With Rach, Rach finds some new things to like from this Ohio Valley staple.

Since 1966, Mehlman’s has been serving quality, down home recipes to people from our area, and many people just passing through. No matter what time of day you stop in, there’s always a crowd.

Going down the line you can pick and chose what you want. You may not know that while the setting is cafeteria like, the recipes have been passed down for generations.

Starting with current owner Jay Mehlman’s grandmother, who started at the Market House in Wheeling.

“A lot of them are still the original recipes from the farm, the lasagna, original recipe, stuffed peppers, cabbage rolls, homemade noodles, that’s grandma’s recipe, cream and butter sauce, city chicken, quite a few,” said Jay Mehlman.

Mehlman’s is also known for their pies. Grandma’s recipe, which still sits out on the counter handmade every day and selling at rate of more than 100 a day.

“Come in for great homemade food and delicious desserts and we’ll give you good service and great value,” said Mehlman.

Mehlman’s is open Tuesday through Sunday, 10:30 am to 8:00 pm.

They offer catering and private meals as well. You can call them at 740-695-1000.