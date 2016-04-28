A Taste With Rach: Pizza Milano

From their mini pepperoni slices, to a spicy buffalo chicken pizza, Pizza Milano is drawing a crowd to Main Street in St. Clairsville, all by word of mouth.

This week on A Taste With Rach, she finds out what the hype is all about!

For a little more than two years, Pizza Milano has been offering out an extensive menu, despite the name of more than just a slice of pizza.

Owner Engin had some nay-sayers when he first opened, but he said he had faith in the community of St. Clairsville and himself.

“I had the great opportunity I found this place, I came from out of town for the St. Clairsville people. I will do my best wherever I’ll do, any pizza I make, I make it like it’s for my own family. They gonna eat it because people earn their money, not the easy way and whatever they are getting it, I want it to be worth it,” said Engin.

It definitely is great prices that do not sacrifice quality or portions. Pizzas range from a personal size to an extra large 16 inch 12 cut pizza.

“We use a special pepperoni, nobody else has this pepperoni in the valley, has less grease on it and is more flavor, when it cooks up, it turns into little cups, that are crispier taste, most of our customers love our pepperoni, when you taste the pizza you’ll see the difference,” said Engin.

Or one of Pizza Milano’s specialty pizzas, the spinach & feta, hailing from Turkey, this is Engin’s favorite because of his Mediterranean heritage. Featuring a homemade white garlic sauce, chopped spinach and feta cheese.

You don’t even have to swing by St. Clairsville to dig into this delicious Italian calzone either, Engin is happy to deliver, he actually takes it as a compliment.

“There’s a lot of pizza shops out there and they’re choosing all the way to St. Clairsville, to my store, that makes me proud to take them the delivery up there,” said Engin.

Give Pizza Milano a call at 740-695-2088 or stop by the corner of 165 West Main Street.