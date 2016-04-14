A Taste With Rach: Ruttenbucks

Tucked along Interstate 70 just before the PA state line, Ruttenbucks offers some first class dining in a laid back atmosphere.

This week on a Taste With Rach, she finds out why it’s worth getting off the exit to check them out.

There’s definitely a little bit of a country theme, just a little bit, of a country theme here. It’s laid back, easy going with the atmosphere, with the food, it seems laid back and easy going, but it’s really not. You really get good quality food here, we take a lot of pride with what gets served out,” said Lesley Antonik.

Ruttenbucks doesn’t mess around with quality or portions, an overflowing plate whether you’re looking for some sweet potatoes with cinnamon butter or the ribs. Delicious alone but with their incredible BBQ sauce, they are a perfect pairing. No utensils needed.

The mozzarella cheese, peppers and onions and our homemade roast beef, you slice and dip it, and ya just go for it, let the bread soak up that au jus a little bit, because nothing says red neck like au jus,” said Lesley.

And there’s nothing “redneck” about their food presentation either.

“This feel when you walk into the door, ya know, it’s the atmosphere, the music, the people, the food, it’s a real signature place,” said Lesley.

Ruttenbucks has a popular Mothers and Fathers Day special you can take part in but they book up fast so call and make your reservations today if the ribs looked good!