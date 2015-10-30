A Taste With Rach: Sonny Boy’s

If you’ve lived in or around the Ohio Valley over the last several decades, there’s a pretty good chance you’ve grabbed breakfast, lunch or dinner at Sonny Boy’s in Bridgeport.

This week on a Taste With Rach, Rachael gets an inside look at what’s helped this family business mark their 50th anniversary.

Owners Joe and Sharon Banco have been in business together for 50 years and married only a few more.

So out of Joe and Sharon, where did the name Sonny Boy’s come from?

“I was the first son of a polish family, always called Sonny, so I said what’s wrong with a Sonny Boy sign? So that’s how we started Sonny Boy Restaurant,” said Joe.

In the beginning they started with nine stools and eight tables. But in the time since then, they’ve expanded a few times.



“I’m at home with my people out here, she’s (wife, Sharon) in the kitchen, I always said when I built these rooms, I put a swinging door to come to this room and to come out there.. She stays on that side of the swinging door and I stay outside, and everyone’s happy,” said Joe.

And on the other side of the “swinging door” Sharon runs the kitchen.

“We hardly buy anything frozen, all comes from scratch, clear from cabbage rolls, from stuffed peppers, to meatballs, our spaghetti sauce was handed down from my mother, and pies, everything, we make right here,” said Sharon.

For 50 years the Banco’s have managed to keep the food quality up and the prices down.

“We’ve been here 50 years, we have no mortgage and that makes a big difference,” said Joe. “I keep the people happy, the price right the food good and the service.”

Sonny Boy’s is right by the entrance to the Bridgeport Football Field along Route 40.

They’re open 6am – 8pm every day.

Help them celebrate their 50th Anniversary this coming Sunday (November 1) all day long.

They’ll be having cake.