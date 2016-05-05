A Taste With Rach: Stratford Springs

There is a storied history to Stratford Springs in Wheeling dating back to the early 1900’s. Right now though, they’re looking to the future.

This week on a A Taste With Rach, Rach gives a look at why you should get back Stratford.

There is a new tone of excitement at Stratford Springs, just off of Route 88 tucked along a view you won’t find many other places. This new excitement, comes from a familiar face who’s working to change your perception.

“We’re making it where everyone can come up and enjoy the scenery they menu the whole experience without having to break your pocketbook,” said Craig Aubrey, Executive Chef at Stratford Springs.

Executive Chef, Craig Aubrey, has been back at Stratford Springs for about 6 months, he worked there for several before taking a short break while his daughter was in college.

Aubrey is back and has overhauled the menu to make it more appealing to our area.

“We do our bread bowls, three different kinds, seafood, rotisserie chicken and filet tips and they’re more like a “po boy” bread bowl layered with mashed potatoes, it’s a wonderful dish, but once again it’s more economically based,” said Aubrey.

Craig is full of personality, and you’ll find just that in his dishes coming out of the kitchen. Hand cut, prime choice meats, every part of the loin used, no matter what the dish, topped with a flower!

“I’m a twisted up kind of guy. Sometimes it works, sometimes it don’t work,” said Aubrey.

Stratford Springs would love to have you up for Mothers Day or any day! They are really stressing these days you don’t have to have a special occasion to stop up.

Give them a call to make reservations or check out their new menu at stratfordspringsrestaurant.com.