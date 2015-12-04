A Taste With Rach: The Roosevelt

The Roosevelt on Union Street in Bellaire has been a restaurant since the 1930’s, taken over in 1976 by current owner Neal Zacanini’s father.

“A lot of childhood memories, I remember my dad working very hard in back, rolling pin, and breaking eggs on the table in the pool of flour,” said Neal. “I moved back by choice not that I had to, because I wanted to come back, I wanted to carry on a tradition.”

Carrying on the tradition has worked well over the last 10 years for Neal as the classic homemade noodles, gnocchi, ravioli and sauce have stayed the same through the years, something that Neal is proud of.

“A lot of the buzz words in the restaurant industry right now are hand crafted, locally sourced, fresh, homemade, well those things a lot of restaurants are trying to put out there as new, we’ve been doing here since 1933, said Neal.”

“I’m very proud that we still cut up our own salads in the mornings, meatballs are mixed and rolled by hand, the noodles are made by hand, the gnocchi, the raviolis, everything is done here is hand crafted as a lot of these restaurants like to say.”

The sauce, although delicious, is actually a simple approach to old world Italian style, which starts cooking every morning around 6:30.

“With our sauce, we don’t necessarily like to make it too spicy, too sweet, very basic immigrant style sauce,” said Neal.

As soon as you walk in the door, you can sense The Roosevelt’s support of the community. They are one of the only businesses that have stood the test of time along Union Street through the years. You’ll find football helmets representing schools from across the area displayed right up front.

“We feel like we’re not just Bellaire’s restaurant, we’re the Ohio Valley’s Restaurant,” said Neal.

The Roosevelt, which can be easily spotted from Route 7 as you drive by Bellaire, is open Mondays, 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm and Tuesday-Saturday 11:00 am – 7:00 pm.

