A Taste With Rach: The Soup Shack

This week on a A Taste With Rach, I took a cue from the weather, and warmed up with a bowl of soup at the Soup Shack.



If the temperatures can’t cooperate, at least stop in the Upper Market can help.

You can tell at first bite or slurp, there’s more than just fresh ingredients in a bowl, or cup, of any of owner Frank Warren’s soups.

“I love cooking, I noticed how it makes people feel when they eat a good meal,” said Frank.

For about the last 7 years, the Soup Shack, rated number 3 on Trip Advisor, has been warming up anyone passing through the upper market. In fact you won’t pass through without hearing Frank saying “Hello” or his music playing.

On average you can chose between six to eight different soups a day but if you’re undecided, you can try before you buy.

On my stop I tried just a few of the soups of the day including cheddar tomato, which has an onion base, surprisingly. It’s not your average tomato soup, you can taste the cheddar with each bite. Different than your typical tomato soup. I also sampled the stuffed pepper soup. Frank uses a 90/10 angus ground beef, long grain white, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, sea salt and black pepper. It tastes just like a baked stuffed pepper out of the oven.



Also a soup Frank was working on that day, a cheesy potato with a bacon fat base for the roux. Between the potatoes, cheese and bacon fat you’d expect a heavy soup but a cup didn’t feel as “heavy” on the stomach as you would think.



Another soup to mention, a jambalaya with Andouille sausage, chicken, peppers onion, rice. It has a little bit of a kick that comes a moment after you swallow.



Although I didn’t sample these, you can’t forget some of The Soup Shack’s most popular soups which include the award-winning chilli and 16-bean soup.



There is more than just soup at The Soup Shack, as Frank says, he caters to the vegan, the vegetarian and the meat lover.

To get updates on what The Soup Shack is featuring for the day, be sure to like them on Facebook.



The Soup Shack on Facebook