A Taste With Rach: Theo Yianni’s

Sitting down with co-owners Yianni and Shawn of the Theo Yianni’s in Weirton, you would assume they are family, but the two friends actually connected not that long ago at a bar where Shawn was working.

“We started with, hey we have our roots, we’re both Greek, his family comes from Greece, both my parents come from Greece,” said co-owner Yianni Bourbakis.

“We had these roots we wanted to do something with and I think we have something special going on here, because this area needs something different,” said Yianni.

They started with some lessons from their mothers, both of which moved to the United States from small Greek islands.

The friends are both first generation to be born here.

“It’s a quality thing for us, we want to keep our menu simple, I think we want to keep our ingredients fresh, we don’t have much space (in the kitchen) so there’s no freezing stuff and pulling it two weeks down the road, more made daily and I think that’s what sets us apart,” said Yianni.

While at Theo Yianni’s, I knew I was going to have to give into my fear of trying new things and I’m glad I did.

Without knowing much about Greek food, I was familiar with a gyro and that it includes lamb meat. Leery of trying it for most of my life, Shawn convinced me and it was delicious.

The gyro’s, paired with Greek fries is more than enough for a dinner portion. The Greek fries are tossed in olive oil, doused with a blend of Mediterranean seasonings, and then topped with finely grated feta cheese.

Among many other options on the menu, both Greek and more stand American fare like hamburgers, is a must-try baklava cheesecake topped with a simple syrup.

“We wouldn’t be here without the people in the valley and we just hope it keeps catching on,” said Shawn.

Theo Yianni’s is just a few minutes off the Three Springs Drive exit in Weirton on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Check out their website and follow them on Facebook.