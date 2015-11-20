A Taste With Rach: Valley Cheese

Through three generations and about 60 years, Valley Cheese has been bringing in the best of Amish Country to the historic Center Market in Wheeling.

Owner Janet Richardson took over in 2000, after her father, and his father.

“I was just a little thing, my father would sit me up on the counter, I’d get pick out a piece of cheese or a pickle, ice cream, we used to have ice cream way back then, I worked for him all through high school, I’ve been here almost 25 years,”

Although the name remains cheesy, the list of things to grab while you’re on the go are endless.

“We specialize in Amish jams, jellies, meats, noodles, chocolates, fudge, sweet creamery roll butter, even chocolate cheese,” said Janet.

Chocolate cheese, if you’re wondering is not what you would expect it to be with the name.

“A lot of people hear chocolate and cheese and think ‘ew’, but it’s amazing,” said Janet. And she is right.

But chocolate cheese is not even the most unique type of cheese you’ll find at Valley Cheese.

They offer a variety, but just to name one, the Crandale is definitely something you need to try. It’s a sharp cheddar base, with cranberries in it. Paired nice with any wine or melted down to put on a breakfast bagel.

If you’re not into trying different kinds of cheese, you can stick to a sandwich. But these are not your standard grab and go turkey sandwiches.

The chipotle turkey packs enough flavor in the meat, I didn’t even have to add on a “dressing”. A nice size sandwich for only $5.



“I try to keep the prices reasonable, to where just an average worker in the area can come here everyday if they wanted to, affordable and eat. That’s what the whole market district is about, affordability, the historic atmosphere, one on one customer service which is what a lot of the businesses do here,” said Janet.

And Valley Cheese works closely with other locally owned businesses across Wheeling, from Lator Gator, to our friends down at The Cheese Melt.

This time of year, for the holidays, Janet highly recommends ordering one of the meat and cheese trays, with an endless possibility of combinations. Valley Cheese will work with you to help customize your tray to exactly what you’re looking for.

Hours: Monday-Saturday 9-5:30, Fridays 9-7

Check Them Out on Facebook!