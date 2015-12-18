A Taste With Rach: Varsity Pizzeria

Don’t let the name fool you. While you can grab a delicious pizza on 4th Street Moundsville, there’s more to find.

“It’s called Varsity Pizza–but we have everything–we have pasta dinners, we have our salads, chicken salads very famous here, hoagies, all of our hamburgers,…we don’t just deliver pizza, we deliver everything,” said owner Chuck Kobasko.

We’ll start with one of their most staple menu items, the ranchero fries. Start with some homemade ranch dressing, add fries and fresh cheeses, you can’t go wrong. Chuck says an order of ranchero fries pretty much goes out with every order.

Also at Varsity–the wings are worth mentioning. They are a mild heat level but are topped with minced onion and garlic adding a different twist.

If you’re really hungry, make sure you grab an “Italian Belly Stretcher” hoagie. It starts with a homemade hoagie roll, add lettuce, tomato, turkey, salami, ham and pepperoni and top it off with their special recipe belly stretcher sauce.

Varsity Pizzeria prides themselves on their homemade rolls, pizza dough and their famous pacman rolls.

They also support other local businesses by buying produce from Jebbia’s.

One thing you’ll notice as soon as you walk in the door at Varsity is their apparent commitment to the community of Moundsville, being there since 1980.

The walls are covered with memorbilia from local sports teams, and signatures on special boards from students who stop in.

You can stop by Varsity lunch or dinner or give them a call for pick-up or delivery.

Be sure to follow them on Facebook for daily specials as well.

Varsity is open Monday through Saturday: 11:00 am – 9:00 pm