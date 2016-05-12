A Taste With Rach: Wheeling Feeling Chili Cook-off

If this dark and dreary weather has you craving, maybe some chili, you’re in luck! This week on A Taste With Rach, Rach gets us ready for the upcoming Wheeling Feeling Chili Cook-off just a few weeks from now.

For many years now, the smell of chili in the air has helped to kick off the summer in Wheeling. The first Saturday of June, chili cooks and lovers unite on the banks of the Ohio River for the Wheeling Feeling Chili Cook-off.

“My wife and I decided, since we had been cooking chili competitively for so long, we thought we might as well bring this to Wheeling, at the time, there was no such thing. It just sort of took off from there,” said Brian Warmuth, head chili judge at the Wheeling Feeling Cook-Off.

Over the last 15 years, the chili fest has grown in participation and attendance. Which has helped to raise money for their cause, The United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley. Raising more than $90,000 to date.

The Wheeling Feeling Chili Cook-off is sanctioned by the International Chili Society. There are several different categories you still have time to enter to compete.

“In the ICS there is the traditional red, home-style, there what they call Verde or the green and salsa. And then on the other side of things, commercial side, restaurant division, best in Wheeling, best of taste, people’s choice,” said Warmuth.

Getting some practice in while they can, the chili masters at the Alpha are featuring chili for the Thursday soup competition Thursday night.

“Come down, have a good time, it doesn’t cost anything to just show up at the venue, buy some tasting tickets, reasonably priced, just come down and have a good time,” said Warmuth.

If you’re interested in entering a team or want more information on the Wheeling Feeling Chili Cook off, find their link on the Wheeling Events.org page.

Again the chili cook off is set for June 4th from 11:30am to 6:00pm at Wheeling‘s Heritage Port.