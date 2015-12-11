A Taste With Rach: WHISK Bakery + Catering

If you’ve ever stopped into Avenue Eats and you’ve been just Little too late to grab a delicious cupcake before they sold out, you’re in luck.

Just head down the street and hang a left onto National Road and you’ll find Whisk Bakery + Catering.

Officially up and running, or mixing, some unique and delicious desserts..

“It really just started with cupcakes I think,” said co-owner Lara Graves. “We found there was a really big calling for people with the sweets.

They love the cupcakes, we couldn’t keep them in house–4 dozen gone before dinner, we started checking out the market and realized there were no “little bakeries.”

Lara is referring to the cupcakes on the counter at Avenue Eats. An already great place to grab lunch or dinner for a few years now at the corner of Washington and Valley View Avenues.

With the same philosophy of making everything fresh every day, carried at Avenue Eats, co-owners Lara and Phil wanted to make sure that pushed through to the desserts, which that success was just kind of stumbled upon.

“I just tried to try and make dessert-and I made cupcakes and it turns out I can do it, and I can do it well,” said Lara.

Now that Whisk is open, it doesn’t stop with the cupcakes–or just grabbing dessert after you eat as their offerings of desserts has grown.

“We expanded here with a number of other desserts they’ll be standards per day, with bakers like we’ve hired as part of our team here, our possibilities are endless. From the catering side of it, we’re doing a whole different spin, but with the same idea of unique flavors–things you recognize–but a little spin, our way,” Lara said.

For example: The cinnamon rolls aren’t heavy, they won’t leave you feeling “weighed down” or ready for a nap. They are light and flaky, with a slight glaze.

And as far as just a few of the 100 cupcakes, a spice rum golden cake, topped with a little brown sugar butter-cream and caramel, is delicious.

Also worth a mention is the chocolate, peanut-butter cake with chocolate Ganache on top, a dark chocolate fudge cupcake.

And the cookies? Nice and crisp on the outside and warm and chewy on the inside.

The menu is nearly limitless. As they offering anything from a snack as you pass by or a full-blown catering event, including weddings and parties.

You can give them a call: (304) 905-9129

Or check them out on Facebook: Whisk Bakey + Catering

They are open Tuesday-Sunday starting at 8 am.