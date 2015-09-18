Taste With Rach: ‘Food by Jane’



The name is simple but the food is far from it.

On this week’s “Taste With Rach” – Rachael sits down with the woman behind “Food by Jane”

Like with most things, ‘Food by Jane’ had to start somewhere.

Owner Jane Miric was a cancer nurse by trade and loves to take care of people. She also loves to cook, and loves her friends and family.

“So I decided at the tender age of late-mid 50’s, as any intelligent woman would do, open a restaurant I was encouraged to do it and it’s just been a life long dream,” said Jane.

Sitting along old Route 40 in Belmont, Ohio, just like the roadway — the building that houses Food by Jane is rich in history and as it turns out, sentimental value.



“This was the old Club 40, and as far as I know, this came from the state of Ohio, we are one of the last, if not the last old route 40 roadhouses from the 50’s,” said Jane.

And for the sentimental part, Jane found a connection to the building that occurred long before she got into the restaurant business.

“I found a picture, as I was moving into my new home, in a pile of pictures, it was laying right on top of a box I had not gone through after my mother passed, It was a picture of two men leaning against an old Buick. I got my glasses on and it was my father. My father and one of his best friends of all time, Tony Bedway, leaning against a 1953 Buick, in front of this building,” said Jane.

Fast forward a few years and you have “Food by Jane” running a busy kitchen and fine dining experience.

“We do what we say we do real food made fresh. We chop every vegetable here, we peel the potatoes here, you’re not going to find anything back there coming out of a bag and I’m very proud of that,” said Jane.

They run a basic menu that stays the same but also feature daily and weekly specials, including salad and burgers of the week always.

Although things may seem busy right now, there’s still more plans in the works.

“We’re going to be rolling out our fall and winter menu, which will be more cozy kind food, more soups, 2-3 soups every day, mashed potatoes, slow-cooked greens, and just cozy stuff,” said Jane.

Something you may not realize is Food by Jane also offers a full bar with several unique drinks on the menu.

“That’s kind of off the radar, and I’d like to change that,” Jane said about their bar offerings. “I get to do what I’ve always done, I get to take care of people, I get to have a little party everyday, my kitchen is now here and not always at my little island at home,” Jane continued.

Food by Jane website

Food by Jane on Facebook

