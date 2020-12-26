A white Christmas is plowing the way for an early opening day at Oglebay’s slope!

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The cold temps are plowing the way for some exciting news for local outdoor enthusiasts!

Oglebay Park officials say thanks to a white Christmas and Saturday’s freezing weather, Oglebay’s hill is looking promising to open early Sunday!

7NEWS Meteorologist Zach Petey says Saturday’s high is only in the upper teens, which is perfect snow-blowing weather.

If enough inches of powder pile up, Zach predicts beautiful skiing weather for a potential opening day in the mid-forties!

Oglebay officials tell 7NEWS from the looks of it, the slope *fingers crossed* will be open Sunday to start the ski and snowboarding season, which would be extremely early compared to last season which opened mid-January.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video
Countdown To Christmas
December 25 2020 12:00 am

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter