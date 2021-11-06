Aaron Myler puts on his boogie shoes at Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Nine couples were light on their feet at the Capitol Theatre tonight for Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars.

One of them was our morning Meteorologist Aaron Myler, who danced a jive to ‘What I Like About You’ with his partner Cassidy Sansone.

From his dance moves, it was clear…he is equally skilled in choreography and meteorology.

His performance comes just weeks after our anchor Stephanie Grindley did her own performance at the Lip Sync Battle on the Capitol stage.

All of the money raised tonight will go toward children who attend the Augusta Levy Center.