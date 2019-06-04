Abduction attempt: Police advise against going out alone

“Take every precaution you can,” says Chief John McFarland of the Martins Ferry Police Department. “If you have to be out at night, try to be with somebody. Try to avoid dark areas. Don’t go in alleys.”

It started at 9 p.m. Monday when a Harrisville woman in her 20s was at the Martins Ferry Kroger to shop.

She told police she stepped into the alley that runs beside the Kroger and Wendy’s to have a cigarette.

“She states that an older black van came through the alley,” said Chief McFarland. “Once it got close to her, the passenger reached out and grabbed her by the arm.”

She told police the van sped up and the passenger held onto her, dragging her the whole length of the building.

She finally broke free and the van sped off.

Police say the driver was black and the passenger was white, but they aren’t saying what gender they were.

Police are viewing surveillance videos, and asking people not to go out alone.

“I think it’s a very good idea because I don’t think the streets are a safe place for any woman or anybody to walk at night,” said Cindy Smith of Martins Ferry.

“I think that’s true,” agreed Michelle Williams of Martins Ferry. “You should not go by yourself anywhere at night. Especially in alleys.”

“I’ve thought that for a while,” said Christine Herring of Martins Ferry. “You should never go out by yourself. You never know. I tell my kids all the time not to go out by themselves.”

In the meantime, the police chief says he got a call from someone reporting a similar incident at the St. Clairsville Kroger.

“The description of the vehicle and the description of the person compared to this one in Martins Ferry were a little bit different,” said the chief. “So I don’t know if they’re related.”

He says the woman in the Martins Ferry case is scratched and bruised, but otherwise OK.