Absentee ballot requests now open! West Virginia requiring more initiative from voters

Prep for November’s big election is starting early for West Virginia. Tuesday is officially the first day you can call in for an absentee ballot application in the Mountain State!

In terms of absentee voting, if primaries were the tester, the final exam has been adjusted accordingly.

In the primaries, absentee was sent to all West Virginians by postcard. But for November’s election, the state’s requiring more of your own initiative… If you want to vote absentee, to have to ask.

But here’s another catch — Once received in the mail, the Ohio County Commission says you have 6 days to return the application.

And on September 18th, ballots will be mailed out to all who requested absentee.

Ohio County had over 3,600 absentee votes in the primaries, so setting up for this race, if you feel uncomfortable voting in person, this is the way to do it.

These new guidelines come from the secretary of state, something the Ohio County Commission President says will add more security to this absentee voting option.

You’re in charge of everything here. It cuts down on the amount of mail going back and forth. So, you have to call in. Now, there’s another option too. The Secretary of State’s got a portal on his website, GOVOTEWV.COM, if you go there you can request an absentee ballot application also. Tim McCormick, President of Ohio County Commission

You can also request absentee in Ohio County by calling Ohio County Commission Office: 304-234-3628.

McCormick says to not procrastinate this voting option if you think you’ll use it because October 28th is the final cutoff for absentee requests.