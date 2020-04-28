Addiction recovery “BreakingThru” social isolation with social media

Being open online is helping break that stigma, giving a voice of help, and letting you know you are not alone.

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Addiction doesn’t stop during a pandemic, and the BreakThru program wants you to know neither does recovery.

Officials with WVU Reynolds Memorial Hospital are getting creative with ways to reach people through live Facebook sessions.​

There are still options available from 12-step programs to online advice. Officials say lockdowns are very hard for those with substance use disorders or mental health issues, but it doesn’t mean you can’t get help.​

Keeping social ties strong during recovery is essential, but while COVID-19 posses as a barrier, healing doesn’t have to be in person.

If all you see is barriers, you’re not going to be able to move forward in recovery. So, we want to help you be able to do that whatever that is for you. There are people during this time that have initiated recovery and they’re doing it. They’re doing it. So, it is possible. When I got recovery, I was one track about it. Once I started, I just kept going. Just do the next thing, just do the next thing, do the next thing. Martha Polinsky, Care Coordinator at BreakThru, Reynolds Memorial Hospital

Being open online is helping break that stigma; giving a voice of help, and letting you know, you are not alone.

There will be more Facebook live sessions during this pandemic and if you need somewhere to go, and haven’t started recovery, call BreakThru’s number at 304-221-4528.

Latest Posts: