Adena Heritage days events are coming up

Summer things are happening over in Adena!

Its time for their Heritage days and here are a few things on the calendar for June!

First up is their Community Yard Sale at their Community Center.

Everyone is invited to join!

It is on June 8th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m..

You can set up at the community center for $10 a space but to be put on the map at no cost call Lynn McConnell.

Her number is 740-546-3946.

Next up is the Quarter Auction at their community center as well.

It is on Sunday June 9th.

Doors open at noon and the auction begins at 1 p.m..

There will be a variety of food and drinks for sale along with a 50/50 raffle and a Chinese Auction.

It is $5 and that includes one paddle!

Tickets can be purchased at the door or at Hair Headquarters.

It’s fun for the whole family!!