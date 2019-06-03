Adena Heritage days events are coming up Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ADENA, Ohio (WTRF) - Summer things are happening over in Adena!

Its time for their Heritage days and here are a few things on the calendar for June!

First up is their Community Yard Sale at their Community Center.

Everyone is invited to join!

It is on June 8th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m..

You can set up at the community center for $10 a space but to be put on the map at no cost call Lynn McConnell.

Her number is 740-546-3946.

Next up is the Quarter Auction at their community center as well.

It is on Sunday June 9th.

Doors open at noon and the auction begins at 1 p.m..

There will be a variety of food and drinks for sale along with a 50/50 raffle and a Chinese Auction.

It is $5 and that includes one paddle!

Tickets can be purchased at the door or at Hair Headquarters.

It's fun for the whole family!!