Adena Heritage days events are coming up
ADENA, Ohio (WTRF) - Summer things are happening over in Adena!
Its time for their Heritage days and here are a few things on the calendar for June!
First up is their Community Yard Sale at their Community Center.
Everyone is invited to join!
It is on June 8th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m..
You can set up at the community center for $10 a space but to be put on the map at no cost call Lynn McConnell.
Her number is 740-546-3946.
Next up is the Quarter Auction at their community center as well.
It is on Sunday June 9th.
Doors open at noon and the auction begins at 1 p.m..
There will be a variety of food and drinks for sale along with a 50/50 raffle and a Chinese Auction.
It is $5 and that includes one paddle!
Tickets can be purchased at the door or at Hair Headquarters.
It's fun for the whole family!!