BETHLEHEM, W.Va. (WTRF) – More than 300 AEP employees visited schools across the Mountain State to celebrate Read to Me day!

Students at Bethlehem Elementary were treated to a reading of “The Boy Who Touched the Stars” on Thursday.

“Read To Me Day” is a celebration of reading, designed to show the importance of reading aloud to grow a love of reading.

It was also celebrated in Virginia and Tennessee.