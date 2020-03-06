AEP: Hidden lines could trip-up your spring cleaning plans

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Around this time you’re ready to break out the shovel, remove the dead limbs, and clean up the house. But while spiffing up the yard, AEP says you run the risk of digging up some unwanted utility lines.

If you don’t know where those lines are, to save yourself some heartache, AEP can help scout the area before you dig.

811. That is the number for Miss Utility. They will come out and check if there are any utilities underground. It could be electrical, gas, water; it could be just about anything.” Joelle Moray, External Affairs Manager for AEP

If you want to take more precaution before cleaning your gutters, AEP offers a free service of putting a sleeve on your line.

When you’re cleaning out your gutters, the first thing you want to do is be always aware of the overhead electrical and communication utilities are. So, it’s always best to use a wooden ladder if you have one, rather than a metal ladder. Metal conducts electricity. Joelle Moray, External Affairs Manager for AEP

