MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) – AEP Mitchell Plant employees visited several locations Monday morning to donate much needed items ahead of the Holidays.

Some items are needs and some are wants. The goal is to ensure every family has a good Christmas.

7News Reporter Annalise Murphy met with those employees at Marshall County Family Resource Network (FRN) and saw first-hand how their dedication to the community is making a big difference.

For the past 10 years, Marshall County FRN has partnered with county schools for their “Teen Christmas Gift Distribution” program.

They give items from their own “Closet of Hope”, a program that helps families struggling to afford hygiene products.

This year, employees of AEPs Mitchell Plant helped FRN restock their closet with both men’s and women’s hygiene products and donated $500.

“We tend to do buying throughout the year when things are on sale. So, whenever we do bath and body items, any time we can get a really good deal on something, we tend to purchase them. So, the idea of having a monetary donation definitely helps with buying those items through the year and preparing for next year.” Kimberli Green | Executive Director, Marshall County FRN

Employees started their day at McNinch Primary School where they donated a variety of items to the Marshall County Parent Education Association.

There were “29 tags” representing 29 students.

Each student made a wish list of items they needed and wanted, and Mitchell Plant employees were able to provide those items including bedding, toys, clothes, shoes and much more.

In total, they were able to help 14 families through their donations this year.

“Mitchell Plant is located in Marshall County, but the employees and the contractors live in Marshall, Ohio, [and}] Belmont [counties]. You know, they live here. They work here. They go to church here. Their kids go to school in these communities. So, they want to be part of this community. And they do a great job.” Erikka Storch | External Affair Manager, AEP Mitchell Plant

After finishing their stops in Marshall County, Storch says she and the employees were going to Youth Services System’s in Wheeling, W.Va to make a donation there as well.