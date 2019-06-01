AEP to apply herbicides in Marshall County Video

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) - Beginning on or about June 1, American Electric Power will maintain the rights of way for some power lines in Marshall County by applying herbicides by helicopter.

According to a media notice, AEP says they generally make aerial maintenance only in less populated areas where the terrain and accessibility make it difficult for crews to safely clear rights of way. AEP says that all the herbicides they use conform to state and federal regulations.