AG Morrisey promises money to Northern Panhandle recovery groups this year

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Leaders of the Northern Panhandle met around a table at West Virginia Northern Community College Wednesday to discuss a disturbing trend.

HAPPENING RIGHT NOW – WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is at WVNCC holding a roundtable discussion on substance abuse – He says the pandemic has hurt progress on fighting the opioid crisis and he’s asking Wheeling leaders what should be done @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/mtLESowMwZ — Stephanie Grindley (@StephyDawgG) June 2, 2021

There’s a rising tide of opioid use in West Virginia, and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey wants to know what can be done.

Those who help valley residents each day say substance abuse is higher than before the pandemic.

Some raised concerns that post overdose response teams are being funded in the southern part of the state, but the Northern Panhandle is not seeing that service.

Additionally, there’s a huge gap for in-patient mental health facilities for adolescents. We lost Hillcrest with the OVMC closure and recovery groups are asking for help.

“Fill in the blanks. Fill in the spots where we need a little extra help. It was a lot more difficult to do things during the pandemic as well. Getting together, trying to work with people.” Martha Polinsky, YSS Prevention Department

AG Morrisey promised money in 2021 to groups represented in the room.

“We know over the upcoming months there will be some additional settlements and agreements that we’ve been working and fighting in the bankruptcy court for West Virginia. We’ve been trying to increase West Virginia’s share. I am not going to accept any formula that gives short shrift to West Virginia based on a population system based on where big states push around the little states. That’s off the table for me.” Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, West Virginia

He said money would come after the bankruptcy case was settled. The recovery groups are hopeful.