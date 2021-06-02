AG Morrisey says President Biden’s plan is robbing West Virginians of jobs

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — While on his trek through the Northern Panhandle Wednesday, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is calling President Biden’s Infrastructure Plan a federal overreach.

Morrisey visited Weirton to rally the people and warn jobs could be taken away.

He says we are in a region that relies heavily on coal, oil, gas and manufacturing jobs.

And now, he’s leading a 19-state effort at the U.S. Supreme Court to counter Biden’s use of the EPA.

“President Biden’s climate change plan would be very harmful for our state. It would wipe out the remainder of coal-fired power plants, reduce natural gas capacity in half, dramatically cut down on other manufacturing jobs and cause the price of energy to skyrocket.” Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, West Virginia

This week, the Biden Administration suspended oil and gas drilling leases in Alaska, reversing one of former President Donald Trump’s final environmental decisions before leaving office.