AG Morrisey says President Biden’s plan is robbing West Virginians of jobs

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:
June 10 2021 05:00 pm

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — While on his trek through the Northern Panhandle Wednesday, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is calling President Biden’s Infrastructure Plan a federal overreach.

Morrisey visited Weirton to rally the people and warn jobs could be taken away.

He says we are in a region that relies heavily on coal, oil, gas and manufacturing jobs.
And now, he’s leading a 19-state effort at the U.S. Supreme Court to counter Biden’s use of the EPA.

“President Biden’s climate change plan would be very harmful for our state. It would wipe out the remainder of coal-fired power plants, reduce natural gas capacity in half, dramatically cut down on other manufacturing jobs and cause the price of energy to skyrocket.”

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, West Virginia

This week, the Biden Administration suspended oil and gas drilling leases in Alaska, reversing one of former President Donald Trump’s final environmental decisions before leaving office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter