WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Traditional music, traditional food and traditional Greek dancing are all part of this year’s Wheeling Grecian Festival that is happening through Saturday.

And on Thursday night the Agape dancers filled the street in front of the St. John Devine Greek Orthodox Church for the 21st annual Grecian Fest.

There are three times in the evening you can check out their performances at the festival.

Times are 6:00 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

A total of 45 dancers will put on their traditional Agape attire to dazzle the festival audience each evening.

The Greek dances are some of the most memorable and most exciting aspects of the entire event for festival-goers.

Before or even after the Agape performances, you can walk around the different booths making your way throughout the all-day festival.

7News caught up with Maria Kayofas who has been coordinating the dances for nearly three decades.

The kids are just full of life and entergy for their culture and it just radiates from them. There’s a Greek word for that. It’s called kefi, to love life, to love fun and that’s what they have and that’s why it’s been great instructing them for 28 years. I mean we are teaching this culture over the generations. Maria Kayafas, Agape Dance Instructor

And you should definitely stop and enjoy some of the Grecian food like a frappe, some souvlaki, or a gyro or maybe the best-selling item on the menu, the baklava cheesecake.