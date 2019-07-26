Allegro Dance Company brings traditional dances to Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you were at Heritage Port during the Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival on Friday afternoon, you were treated to a performance by the Allegro Dance Company.

This group spends many hours perfecting traditional Italian dances, and touring around the region.

They mix traditional pieces with some modern dance, ballet and more to create one spectacular show.

After this afternoon’s performance, they also gave the audience a chance to learn some steps.

While it is a bit challenging at times, it’s also fun to learn.

How do we know?

Allegro Dance Company invited 7News to a rehearsal to try some Italian dancing for ourselves.

“Many of these dances are rare, and so they’re gonna be dying out if we don’t perform them and preserve them for the next generation to know about them and leave our dance prints behind,” explained Anna Harsh, Artistic Director of Allegro Dance Company.

Italian dancing from the Allegro Dance Company is about as authentic as you can get.

What started as research in college has turned into a lifetime of passion for Harsh, studying these steps in the place the originated.

Representing everything from praise and worship to healing, each Italian region’s dance is a little different.

“Different regions have different colors and mean different things, so we’ll change throughout the show and the audience will get a taste of different regions and how the costumes vary and the colors of Italy,” Harsh continued.

It’s all truly authentic.

“They’re rare,” Harsh said. “They’re really intricate with the rhythm. You’ll find feet going really really fast.”)

Emphasis on really fast. Enough for us to have difficulty keeping during the Neapolitan tarantella with these pros.

“You really have to stay in shape to do these dances, so we train really hard to stay in shape and do these as perfect as we can,” Harsh added.

Even the music reflects Italian culture. The Allegro Dance Company mixing opera into its show.

All the while creating an experience that got the crowd at the Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival clapping their hands and moving their feet.

“I love how authentic it is,” said Anna Allman, who sings and dances with Allegro Dance Company. “I love how you get to educate the community. Everybody gets to learn about that. The culture’s very important and rich for everybody to know.”

If you’d like to learn more about this talented group, or see them perform, visit allegrodancecompany.net.

