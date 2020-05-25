https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

American Legion Post 5 fires 21-gun salute in Memorial Day tribute

McMECHEN, W.Va. (WTRF) – The American Legion Post 5 held their annual Memorial Day service Monday morning.

It started with a 21 gun salute in front of the War Memorial just outside of Center McMechen Elementary School.

From there, they proceeded to the McMechen Cemetery where another service was held. Post 5 members performed another 21 gun salute, along with the playing of ‘Taps.’

