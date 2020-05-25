McMECHEN, W.Va. (WTRF) – The American Legion Post 5 held their annual Memorial Day service Monday morning.
It started with a 21 gun salute in front of the War Memorial just outside of Center McMechen Elementary School.
From there, they proceeded to the McMechen Cemetery where another service was held. Post 5 members performed another 21 gun salute, along with the playing of ‘Taps.’
Latest Posts:
- Body of Pittsburgh man who fell into river while fishing found
- American Legion Post 5 fires 21-gun salute in Memorial Day tribute
- Former Ohio weatherman to be sentenced this week on child porn charges
- War memorial in Pittsburgh vandalized on Memorial Day eve
- Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 32,477 cases, 1,987 deaths