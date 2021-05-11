American Legion Riders Ready For Inaugural Legacy Run

WHEELING, W.Va. – (WTRF) American Legion Riders from across the Mountain State are coming together this Thursday as one.

The riders will participate in a four-day journey called the Inaugural Legacy Run to help raise money for the American Legion Legacy Scholarship Fund.

The scholarship fund was founded in 2006 and raises money for children of U.S. military personnel killed or wounded during 9/11.

Commander John Powell says it’s important the veterans of West Virginia get together to make a statement that we’re relevant. We’re here. We’re small, but we’re proud.”

Commander Powell says, “I want us to do one thing. I want to do one thing proudly. I want to circle the state. I want to take 30, 60, 100 motorcycles and roar through small towns letting everybody go, who is that, and they’ll go, that’s the American Legion. Just like they did years ago when we marched on our return home. Let’s go through the state and roar though these small towns and let them know they’re veterans and we’re still serving.”

The ride begins Thursday in Follansbee at American Legion Post 45 at 9 AM .

Stops will include Morgantown, Keyser and Petersburg.

Commander Powell says the American Legion Department of West Virginia hopes to raise $20,000 dollars this weekend.

He says you can go to www.wvlegion.org to donate.