American Red Cross dedicates March to blood donors

WASHINGTON (WTRF) – Throughout the month of March, the American Red Cross will be celebrating “everyday heroes” who fulfill the organization’s mission.

During Red Cross Month, officials continue to urge the public, especially individuals with type O blood, to donate.

Thousands of citizens rely on blood donation to continue their everyday lives.

I can’t tell you how thankful we are for the lifesaving donations that saved our son. Blood is something you can donate for free. You can make an impact, save a life and give back to your community. Mylinda Cornford, mother

If you would like to donate blood or explore other options that assist the American Red Cross, please visit their website.

There are several upcoming blood donation opportunities across the Ohio Valley. Take a look below:

Paden City, March 2 — 9AM – 2PM | Paden City High School

Wintersville, March 2 — NOON – 5:30PM | Crossroads Christian Church

Wheeling, March 9 — 9AM – 2PM | Vance Memorial Presbyterian Church

Steubenville, March 10 — 8AM – 1PM | Steubenville High School

Latest Posts: