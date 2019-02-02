And the winner is....Wheeling Heritage reveals design of downtown mural

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) - Wheeling Heritage has announced the winning design for a new mural that will be painted downtown.

Artist Sherrie Mestrovic will be painting the new piece of art at Kossuth Park.

Wheeling Heritage said on its website that more than 3,400 votes were cast by the public to choose the winner.

The mural will will be 20 feet wide and 10 feet tall and located at I-70 and Route 2 in downtown Wheeling.

Mestrovic's "Welcome to Wheeling" design was one of four finalists in the contest, which originally asked artists to submit designs they felt invoked a sense of community and celebrated Wheeling.

The other three finalists were Mimi Albon, Amanda Carney and Samuel Starkey.

To read more about Mestrovic's design, visit wheelingheritage.org.