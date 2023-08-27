STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — The memory of lost loved ones live in our minds forever—but not all of us put their memories toward helping others in life.

That’s the mission of Cathy Rogers and Theresa Haynes, who formed Angel Addicts after losing several relatives to addiction in just a few years.

Their annual dinner at Steubenville’s Life Event Center this weekend gave 100 percent of the profits to treatment centers.

The two also sell jewelry and keychains for the recovery process…which they find is too often looked down upon.

“They all say ‘oh, the addicts, the junkies,’ this and that, but they were somebody’s somebody, you know what I mean? They loved. They were loved. So we do this. This is their legacy. That’s the only way I know how to say it. We will not let the stories end with their death. We refuse.” Cathy Rogers and Theresa Haynes, Co-founders, Angel Addicts

The dinner ended with a balloon release in their memory.

Rogers and Haynes say their work is well worth it to stop the cycle of pain.