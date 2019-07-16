Animals Up Close: Kangaroos and Wallabies

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s that time of the year again, to take a trip to the Oglebay Good Zoo!

Animals up Close has returned and this time we’re meeting a few friends from around the globe.

Our journey starts with a mob of red and Western grey kangaroos and red necked wallabies.

“Really the only difference between wallabies and kangaroos, they’re from different areas, they have a little bit of different behaviors, but it’s their size,” explained Mindi White from the Oglebay Good Zoo.

While Ian, Emily and Riley fed the wallabies some peanuts, that’s more of a treat and not their actual diet.

“In the wild what these guys like to eat are grasses,” White continued. “So,they like to eat a lot. They graze a lot on the ground, so they always graze on the ground. They’ll also eat leaves from bushes.”

Even though they were chowing down, all the while our new pal Jackson and his friends observing everything in their habitat.

“You see how his one ear’s turned backwards and the other one’s turned towards me? He’s actually listening all the way around him,” White said as the group observed Jackson’s ears. “That’s actually one of the best ways that they can hear if there’s any danger around them is that their ears actually move independently.”

Wallabies have great hearing and eyesight, but with all that fur they have to keep cool in the summer heat.

“What Jackson and the other ones will do if it’s warm outside, they’ll dig the first layer of ground up and there they find a cool layer of ground, and then they’ll lay in it,” White told the group.”

At this time of year, there are more wallabies here than may appear.

“Then they hang out in their mama’s pouch for about four months or so, depends on what species we’re talking about, and then they start to hop around,” White continued.

The Oglebay Good Zoo is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

If you’d like to visit Jackson and his wallaby pals, the zoo also does animal encounters. For more information call 304-243-4100, or check out their website.