Animals Up Close: Mongoose Lemurs

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s time to meet more furry friends from around the world with another edition of Animals Up Close.

This week the Oglebay Good Zoo introduces us to a species of lemurs that’s from a part Madagascar.

While you won’t be able to get this close in the wild, it was easy for our Animals Up Close contest winners with a few of the mongoose lemur’s favorite treats.

You’ll find Felipe, Alana the mongoose lemurs, and their pal Kenny the ring-tailed lemur scurrying around the exhibit at the Oglebay good zoo, but these species are from much farther away.

“Tyler is a radiated tortoise and he’s also from Madagascar. So all of these guys can be found in Madagascar,” said Lauren Mort from The Oglebay Good Zoo

Kenny’s easy to tell apart, but as for Felipe and Alana….the males have orange beards and the females are white.

The Oglebay Good Zoo is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

If you’d like to visit Felipe, Alana or Kenny, the zoo also does animal encounters.

For more information call 304-243-4100, or click here to visit their website.

