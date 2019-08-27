Animals Up Close: Ring-tailed lemur

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It was a rainy day at the Oglebay Good Zoo, and while the ring-tailed lemurs may not have liked it, they still braved the weather to meet our Animals Up Close winner.

This endangered species from Madagascar is quick, and full of character.



Patrick and Zena also some of the most recognizable creatures at the Oglebay Good Zoo with that striking black and white ringed tail. Although it’s hard to tell which is Patrick and which is Zena, because all lemurs look the same.

“They’re really energetic and they look really furry and I loved it,” said Animals Up Close winner eight-year-old Olivia.



That fur is pretty important to these two. In fact, you could call lemurs a bit vain, because they like to be pretty.

“Their teeth are specially designed on the bottom to help them keep their coat clean,” explained Mindi White from the Oglebay Good Zoo.

“They like to stay out of the rain,” added Olivia.

Patrick and Zena eventually decided no snack was worth messing up that beautiful fur, and instead took shelter under the tarp.

“If there is a female there, that’s who’s going to show around,” White continued. “Patrick leaves so Zena can come in and take her food.”

That’s right, girls run their world.

Something else visitors will notice while these two chow down are their hands.

“She has a thumb and she has four fingers just like you do, but her back feet are what’s different,” White said.

Those back feet come in handy when they’re scurrying across the vines.

Lemurs are certainly unique, from their looks, to the way they sound.

“Their scientific name is Lemur catta, because they make cat noises,” White added.

The Oglebay Good Zoo is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and on the weekends until 5:00 p.m.

If you’d like to meet Patrick and Zena, the zoo does do animal encounters.

For more information call 304-243-4100, or visit their website.

