(ENGLAND) The resourceful and strong Saint Bernard is a breed of dog famous for its mountain rescues.
But recently, one of these giant dogs found herself in need of rescue atop England’s tallest mountain.
Daisy, a female Saint Bernard, collapsed while descending Scaffell Pike with her owners.
A mountain rescue team spent nearly 5 hours taking turns carrying the 121 pound dog down the mountain to safety.
With the aid of a stretcher and plenty of dog treats, Daisy made her way off the mountain and is expected to make a full recovery.
- Saint Bernard dog rescued from mountain
- Gov. Justice tries to bail out fairs and festivals
- Attorneys seek names of babies born exposed to drugs
- Shadyside Schools’ start-up plans take into account that “everything could change overnight”
- Zach’s Noon Update