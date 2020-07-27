Saint Bernard dog rescued from mountain

(ENGLAND) The resourceful and strong Saint Bernard is a breed of dog famous for its mountain rescues.

But recently, one of these giant dogs found herself in need of rescue atop England’s tallest mountain.

Daisy, a female Saint Bernard, collapsed while descending Scaffell Pike with her owners.

A mountain rescue team spent nearly 5 hours taking turns carrying the 121 pound dog down the mountain to safety.

With the aid of a stretcher and plenty of dog treats, Daisy made her way off the mountain and is expected to make a full recovery.