WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) –The community of Dimmeydale was in the Fourth of July spirit today.

Decked out in red, white and blue from head to toe, families and friends marched down the street to celebrate the special day.

Community members are celebrating America’s birthday with a parade!

Check out those costumes and decorations. 🇺🇸@WTRF7News #4thOfJuly pic.twitter.com/ifB7aql5as — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) July 4, 2022

The Wheeling American Legion led the parade.

Don’t forget about our furry friends, tons of pups and even ponies joined in on the fun.

Many children rode their bikes while others cruised the street in their festive rides.

Community members tell 7News it is a great family tradition that gets the kids excited.