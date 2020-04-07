Annual race at Highlands moves online

And with court being postponed, staff are making sure families are getting outside as the race continues on.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — An annual race set for this Saturday at the Highlands has moved online.

The group Court Apointed Special Advocate, CASA for short, is still on a mission to provide children in the foster-care system with that one consistent adult presence. As they continue serve, they are utilizing the virtual world.

Planned for months, and in its 7th year; hundreds in the community will be stretching their legs from quarantine and working to beat the clock. This virtual race will be done on any course that you pick, as long as you run 3.1 miles. Then you’ll upload it to CASA’s Superhero’s 5-K Race site at TriStateracer.com.

The race funds a lot of work that CASA staff do each year, but now registration is free.

Representatives say CASA will muscle through, they just want to encourage families to do a lap around the block with their kids.

There’s no cost. What we really want to do is encourage families to take care of themselves mentally and physically by exercising. I don’t think that there is any more important time than right now for us to really support each other. There’s articles already out about the increased rates of child abuse and neglect that will come from this pandemic. We’re all inside with our families; tensions are high, finances are tight. Susan Harrison, Executive Director, CASA For Children

During this trying time together, let this be a way to empower each other and have some fun.

You can go to Casa Superhero Wheeling on Facebook, where you can post photos of your kids in superhero costumes.

You can still register for Saturday’s virtual race here.

